CLEVELAND (WJW) — City officials are expected to speak on Tuesday afternoon with a commitment to better basic city services for all Clevelanders.

In a press conference at 12:30 p.m., Mayor Justin Bibb and Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen will highlight new city initiatives: Project Clean for park maintenance and properties, the Residential Pothole Repair Program and the Illegal Dumping Task Force.

The city’s new Director of Public Works, Frank Williams, will join them at the corner of East 66th and Whitney Avenue.