Above, watch previously aired video on the Roe v. Wade protests in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement on Sunday regarding the protests in the city after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, Bibb spoke out about the ruling calling it “another extreme and radical step to move America backwards.”

Sunday, he called for peaceful protests and ensured that police are working to keep members of the general public safe.

Here is the full statement he made on Sunday:

“The City of Cleveland continues to support our citizens’ First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful, lawful demonstration. Over the last two days, there have been multiple demonstrations in and around downtown Cleveland, with more scheduled for today. I understand and feel the anger caused by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This is a ruthless attack on women and their reproductive rights and an insult to our predecessors who fought so hard to protect these rights. I ask that you continue to protest peacefully. We cannot let actions of frustration minimize the fight for our freedoms. As mayor, I want to reassure you that I am determined to mobilize every resource and legal mechanism within my power to protect women’s safety, health, and right to choose. The Cleveland Division of Police has detailed personnel and resources to each of the demonstrations in order to ensure that participants and members of the general public remain safe. At this time, there have been no arrests associated with the activity. Please stay safe.”

Groups on both sides of the abortion issue made their voices heard on Saturday.

More protests are scheduled for Sunday in and around the Greater Cleveland area.