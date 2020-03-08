BGSU suspending trips overseas as coronavirus outbreak continues to spread

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Bowling Green State University is taking precautions as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

According to a press release, the college has prohibited all school sponsored trips to countries under a CDC Level 3 travel restriction, as well as all student group trips to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries. That list includes China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Students and staff overseas have been brought back home over the last few weeks.

Spring break study abroad trips outside of the US have also been suspended.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and it is likely that summer and fall trips, even to countries not currently at a CDC level 2 or 3, will be impacted as well. The University will continue to evaluate and provide updates on the status of planned summer and fall programs,” school officials said.

Students are urged to be careful if they are planning to travel outside the US during Spring Break, especially in areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Other universities in Ohio have adopted similar changes.

