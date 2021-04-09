BGSU permanently expels fraternity after alcohol-related hazing death

**Watch our previous story above regarding charges against the fraternity**

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – Bowling Green State University has permanently expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in wake of a student’s alcohol-related hazing death.

The university released the following statement regarding the expulsion on Friday:

“Today, Bowling Green State University announces its resolution regarding the conduct case involving Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

From a thorough and fair investigation to seek the truth and facts, and hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy, the findings against the organization are clear. The University has decided to immediately expel Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. This is permanent loss of recognition – the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future.

The University found the organization responsible for all six previously charged policy violations of the Code of Student Conduct. This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable. The University’s investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community. This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community.

The University’s current investigation created a new window into a previous conduct incident involving alcohol and the fraternity in 2018. While BGSU took swift action then to investigate, it is now clear that in a coordinated effort, members of this organization repeatedly lied.

BGSU reported that suspicious incident to Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity headquarters. They placed the chapter on probation at that time, issued a fine and required educational programming and anti-hazing trainings, in addition to the robust programming BGSU already has in place.

Despite hazing accountability measures, the chapter still knowingly and intentionally engaged in activities that were found to be unsafe, high-risk and strictly prohibited by the University and the law.

Today’s expulsion is a step forward in eradicating hazing at BGSU. Local law enforcement and individual student conduct investigations are ongoing.”