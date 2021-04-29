BGSU Hazing Death: 8 students indicted in death of Stone Foltz

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – A Wood County Grand Jury returned indictments against eight students, including one from Cleveland, on charges connected to the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

Stone Foltz

Foltz was found unresponsive in his apartment after a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event on March 4th.

He died on March 7th.

The Lucas County Coroner ruled his death an accident as the result of a fatal level of alcohol intoxication.

Investigators had said fraternity members gave pledges, including Foltz.

The members are accused of encouraging each to finish an entire bottle.

Here are the charges.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio on charges of first degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Felonious Assault, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business

Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland, Ohio on charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, Ohio on charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, Ohio on charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania on charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York on charges of third degree felony Involuntary Manslaughter, Hazing, and Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio on charges of Tampering with Evidence, Hazing, Failure to Comply with Underage Alcohol Laws, and Obstructing Official Business

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania, Ohio on charges of Hazing and Failure to Comply with Underage

BGSU permanently expelled the fraternity from campus earlier this month.

The first degree manslaughter charges carry a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.

Third degree manslaughter charges, reckless homicide, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence each carry a maximum 3 year penalty.

Second degree felony assault carries a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison.