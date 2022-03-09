‘Beyond joyful, yet extremely cautious’: Allie LaForce announces pregnancy

***Related video: Allie LaForce and Joe Smith share emotional IVF journey as they work to help others fight against Huntington’s disease***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former FOX 8 personality and current TNT broadcaster Allie LaForce and her husband, former Cleveland Indian player Joe Smith, shared some exciting news along their in vitro fertilization journey.

In a video Wednesday, Allie announced her pregnancy. It’s been a long journey for the local couple and it’s not over yet.

They turned to IVF because Huntington’s disease (HD) runs in Joe’s family.

HD is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. A child has a 50% chance of inheriting the debilitating disease.

Joe’s mom, Lee, was diagnosed with HD in 2012. The disease claimed her life in August 2020.

As a search for a cure for HD continues, some couples are torn starting a family knowing they could pass on this disease to their children. A medical breakthrough called preimplantation genetic diagnosis, or PGD, is being called a miracle.

The couple has been sharing their journey on social media and the most recent news has them joyful but also cautious.

“We made it this far previously and miscarried before the heartbeat. That will be a big moment of relief and joy for me if, and hopefully when, we make it there. End of March is time frame to hear it,” LaForce said in the Facebook post.

She also thanked everyone for their love and support through this difficult journey.