Pittsburgh (WJW) – In a disappointing turn of events for fans, global superstar Beyoncé’s Pittsburgh stop on the Renaissance Tour has been canceled.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on August 3rd.

The venue, Acrisure Stadium, posted the news to their Twitter page.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place,” the tweet said.

Beyoncé hasn’t released a statement.

FOX 8’s sister station in Kansas City reported Tuesday that the star’s stop in Kansas City had been rescheduled.

Concert organizers say they are working diligently to provide refunds to ticket holders promptly.

Details regarding the refund process will be communicated directly to ticket holders through their original point of purchase.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates and announcements from the concert organizers.

It’s unclear if other tour dates will be postponed or canceled. More on the tour here.