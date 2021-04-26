Beware of fake unemployment websites, Ohio warns

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is warning residents about fake unemployment websites aimed at stealing personal and banking information.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told ODJFS the fake site, unemployment-ohio-gov.com, is housed on a Russian server using a Chinese domain name. Another site, ohio-gov.cn, is also a scam, the state said.

“We know that individuals are receiving text messages and emails that link to these phony websites. It’s important to pay attention to know whether they are legitimate,” said interim director Damschroder in a news release on Monday. “Please look closely before clicking sites that look like the real deal but aren’t.”

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said people should:

Ignore all unsolicited text messages and never click on hyperlinks in emails or text messages that look suspicious.

Log in each week to your account and review personal information such as physical address, email address, and banking information.

Remember that ODJFS will not contact you to ask for your username or password.

If you notice a change in your unemployment account, call 833-658-0394 immediately.