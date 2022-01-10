Betty White suffered stroke before death: report

Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– “Golden Girls” star Betty White suffered a stroke six days before her death, TMZ reported on Monday.

The comedy legend died peacefully at home on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

TMZ reported White’s cause of death as cerebrovascular accident, the loss of blood flow to part of the brain.

White’s career spanned more than seven decades, captivating generations of audiences. She was a staple of TV game shows, made several appearances on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and even had her own show before starring on the “Golden Girls.” From there, she made countless guest appearances and in 2010, she became the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Live,” which earned her an Emmy.

White was also known for her support of animal welfare and LGBTQ rights.