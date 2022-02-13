Better than Whitney? You be the judge of this year’s Super Bowl national anthem

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WJW/AP) — The U.S. national anthem is one of the most challenging songs to pull off. From the low to high notes, figuring out where to breathe and, of course, the ever-present comparison to Whitney Houston, whose classic version is widely considered among the best.

At this year’s Super Bowl, country music star Mickey Guyton hit the Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, with actress Sandra Mae Frank signing the song. (Watch that performance right here.)

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Jhené Aiko performs “America the Beautiful” before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

That wasn’t the only tune sung before the big game, R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko also performed “America the Beautiful” and gospel duo Mary Mary was accompanied by the LA Phil’s youth orchestra did a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Anyone needing a refresher on Whitney Houston’s classic 1991 version of the national anthem can check out the video right here.