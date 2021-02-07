Better than Whitney? You be the judge of this year’s Super Bowl national anthem rendition

TAMPA (WJW/AP) — The U.S. national anthem is one of the most challenging songs to pull off. From the low to high notes, figuring out where to breathe and, of course, the ever-present comparison to Whitney Houston, whose classic version is widely considered among the best.

At this year’s Super Bowl, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church made “The Star-Spangled Banner” into a duet, with deaf rapper Warren “WAWA” Snipe interpreting in American Sign Language.

Sullivan told the AP she was excited to join forces with the country singer to give fans a memorable rendition of the national anthem.

“We come from two very different backgrounds, (but) I find beauty in blending different lifestyles and different music (and) different art and making something special,” Sullivan said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I definitely think that’s what we accomplished and I think it’ll be really good.”

Military aircraft perform a flyover during the single of the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Eric Church, right, and Jazmine Sullivan perform the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The pair worked hard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, but will their rendition become a fan favorite? You can watch the performance in the video above.

Anyone needing a refresher on Whitney Houston’s classic 1991 version of the national anthem can check out the video below: