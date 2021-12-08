‘Better late than never’: Overdue library book returned after 34 years

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – When The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle was last checked out of the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library, Ronald Reagan was president.

The book was due on October 28, 1987, but it just made its way back to the library after 34 years.

According to a press release from the library, the book was simply placed in the book drop on Friday, November 19.

Courtesy: Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library

“It’s heartwarming that someone returned the book. Even though it’s too old to go back into circulation, the fact that it was returned is appreciated. Better late than never”, said Library Director Gale Koritansky.

If the library charged a daily overdue fine, the cost would be roughly $1,200.

Late fees max out at the purchase price of the book which was about $4.