Better.com starts mass layoffs: Some find out when severance pay slips appear

Company CEO was criticized in 2021 for Zoom call layoffs

(WJW)– The company that made headlines last year when it laid off 900 people during a Zoom call is at the center of another human resources debacle.

Online mortgage lender Better.com reportedly started mass layoffs. About 3,000 of its employees in the United States and India will be let go, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Yet again, the way the company notified its workers is causing criticism. According to the report from TechCrunch, employees found out when they saw the severance checks in their accounts on the company’s payroll app, Workday.

Better.com was apparently planning to announce the layoffs on Wednesday, but the severance pay slips were posted too early. One employee said there was no communication from the company prior to the checks: “No email, no call, nothing

Better.com is paying the laid off employees 60 to 80 days severance, according to the New York Times.

In December, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced he was laying off hundreds of employees during a 3-minute video on Zoom.

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” he said in the video. “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

Garg, who founded the company in 2014, later apologized.

“I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be,” he said.