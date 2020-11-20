Best wishes! Kristi Capel goes on maternity leave as family waits for baby number 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It will be a while until we see Kristi Capel’s face again — but for good reason!

Kristi is pregnant with her third child, and Friday was her last day as she heads to maternity leave.

The Fox 8 News in the Morning anchors surprised her on air and sent her off with well wishes.

Back in May, Kristi, her husband, Hal, and her children, Kyndal and Duke, had a reveal party at home where it was revealed she was having a girl.

Kristi plans to keep her Fox 8 family updated as the special day approaches.

Best wishes, Kristi!

