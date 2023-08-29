[Editor’s Note: Back-to-school safety tips in the video player above.]

(WJW) – Are you sending your children to one of the best high schools in the country?

U.S. News & World Report recently released their 2023-2024 list of “Best U.S. High Schools” and found that two local districts rank among the Top 10 in Ohio, but when compared to schools across the country, not a single high school in Ohio made the Top 100 list.

According to the review, schools were ranked on six factors, which include; college readiness, underserved student performance, and graduation rate. The rankings included data on nearly 25,000 public high schools.

According to the report, in Ohio, Solon High School ranked no. 6 in the state, and Rocky River High School came in at no. 8.

The top high school in Ohio was determined to be Bexley High School in Bexley, Ohio.

The complete list of Best Ohio High Schools can be found, here.

The report determined the best high school in the nation is The Early College at Guilford located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

You can find the complete list, of top high schools in the U.S., here.