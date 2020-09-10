Best-selling true-crime author Shanna Hogan dies after pool accident in front of toddler son

(WJW) — “New York Times” bestselling true crime author Shanna Hogan died after a pool accident at her Phoenix home.

People reports Hogan, 38, was swimming with her 14-month-old son, Zander, when it happened on Aug. 27. She apparently slipped and hit her head, becoming submerged in the water.

People reports that her husband, Matt LaRussa, found his son safely outside the pool wearing a life vest, but Hogan was unconscious in the pool

He performed CPR until safety crews arrived. She was taken to the hospital, where she was in critical condition in the ICU for several days before passing away on Sept. 1.

She was an organ donor, and her organs helped save the lives of four people, according to Kathleen Mayer, who set up a GoFundMe account for Hogan’s family.

Hogan was well-known for her books including “Dancing with Death,” “Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story” and “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife,” according to her website. She was also an award-winning journalist.

