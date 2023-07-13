YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A New York Times Best-Selling author will be making a visit to the Youngstown library.

David Baldacci will serve as the headliner for the annual author event fundraiser of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The fundraiser will take place at the main library on Wick Avenue at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Tickets are $150 and include an opening reception with the Baldacci, a seated dinner and a presentation. There will also be a Q&A with Baldacci, and guests will receive a signed book.

Baldacci published his first novel, Absolute Power, in 1996. It was later turned into a feature film with Clint Eastwood as its director and star.

In total, he has published 47 novels for adults; all have been national and international bestsellers, and several have been adapted for film and television. His novels are published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide. He has also published seven novels for young readers.

Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at libraryvisit.org.