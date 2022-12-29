Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — He’s feasted on dishes at over 1,250 restaurants across the country.

And Guy Fieri, host of the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has spent a lot of time in Northeast Ohio.

Mashed, which coins itself as multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on Fieri’s show to come up with a list of diners, drive-ins and dives in every state. They then chose their favorite.

For Ohio, they named Lucky’s Cafe in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood as the best food destination.

The site highlighted Lucky’s farm-to-table ingredients and popular brunches along with its Reuben sandwich, which “actually left Guy Fieri speechless.” He visited Lucky’s back in 2020 as part of the show’s takeout series during the pandemic.

Prior to that, he visited Lucky’s in 2009.

The cafe was also on an episode of another Food Network show, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” when Clevelander and Iron Chef Michael Symon raved about the biscuits and gravy.

Fieri has also featured other Cleveland-area restaurants including Fat Cats, Astoria, The Rowley Inn and Momocho.

