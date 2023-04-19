(STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Ohio using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

30. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School

District: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District- Enrollment: 1,264 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



29. Bay High School

District: Bay Village City School District- Enrollment: 812 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



28. Grandview Heights High School

District: Grandview Heights City School District- Enrollment: 343 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



27. Mariemont High School

District: Mariemont City Schools- Enrollment: 502 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



26. Turpin High School

District: Forest Hills Local School District- Enrollment: 1,133 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



25. Metro Early College High School

City: Columbus- Enrollment: 954 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A

24. Aurora High School

District: Aurora City School District- Enrollment: 947 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



23. Upper Arlington High School

District: Upper Arlington Schools- Enrollment: 1,884 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



22. Dublin Scioto High School

District: Dublin City Schools- Enrollment: 1,373 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



21. Centerville High School

District: Centerville City School District- Enrollment: 2,712 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A



20. Dayton Regional STEM School

District: Kettering- Enrollment: 747 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



19. Oakwood High School

District: Oakwood City School District- Enrollment: 705 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



18. Rocky River High School

District: Rocky River City School District- Enrollment: 877 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



17. Olentangy Liberty High School

District: Olentangy Local School District- Enrollment: 1,991 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



16. Orange High School

District: Orange City School District- Enrollment: 688 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



15. Beachwood High School

District: Beachwood City School District- Enrollment: 662 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



14. Chagrin Falls High School

District: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District- Enrollment: 703 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



13. Olentangy High School

District: Olentangy Local School District- Enrollment: 1,527 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



12. Hudson High School

District: Hudson City School District- Enrollment: 1,540 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



11. New Albany High School

District: New Albany-Plain Local School District- Enrollment: 1,622 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+

10. Bexley High School

District: Bexley City School District- Enrollment: 714 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



9. Ottawa Hills High School

District: Ottawa Hills Local School District- Enrollment: 513 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



8. Sycamore High School

District: Sycamore Community School District- Enrollment: 1,642 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



7. Dublin Coffman High School

District: Dublin City Schools- Enrollment: 1,938 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



6. William Mason High School

District: Mason City School District- Enrollment: 3,492 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



5. Wyoming High School

District: Wyoming City Schools- Enrollment: 648 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



4. Walnut Hills High School

District: Cincinnati City School District- Enrollment: 2,854 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



3. Solon High School

District: Solon City School District- Enrollment: 1,586 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



2. Dublin Jerome High School

District: Dublin City Schools- Enrollment: 1,924 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+



1. Indian Hill High School

District: Indian Hill Exempted Village School District- Enrollment: 649 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)- Niche grade: A+