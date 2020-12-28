‘Best present of my life’: Formerly conjoined twin girls go home in time for Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WJW) — Two formerly conjoined twins were successfully separated and sent home just in time for Christmas.

According to a press release from UC Davis Health, Abigail and Micaela Bachinskiy, who are 11 months old, were born connected at the head. They were separated in a 24-hour separation surgery on Oct. 24 and 25.

They’ve spent the last two months reovering at UC Davis Children’s Hospital and were discharged on Dec. 23.

“I think it’s the best present of my life, to be home with them, my nice, beautiful, healthy girls,” said their mom, Liliya Miroshnik. “The UC Davis team is the best. We are really thankful for everyone here. They will always be part of our family because we will always see their work in the girls.”

Hospital staff waved and clapped as the sisters traveled on a wagon through the hallways on their way out of the hospital.

“They are healthy and happy and their futures are bright,” said pediatric neurosurgeon Michael Edwards, who has been caring for the girls since birth. “So many people in our hospital, at all levels, have been touched by these girls and their story.”

