CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Not far from the Akron-Canton Airport, one local restaurant’s patio has captured the attention of the good folks at OpenTable.

For its 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America 2022 list, the restaurant reservation website looked at verified reviews of patios across the country to reportedly help diners find new options. And Green’s Twisted Olive was the only spot in Ohio to make the list.

With more than 4,000 reviews, the Italian American restaurant (5430 Massillon Road, North Canton) has a 4 and half star rating on OpenTable and is reportedly on the list due to its delicious meals, and beautiful views.

Photo courtesy of Open Table

Photo courtesy of Open Table

Photo courtesy of Open Table

Photo courtesy of Open Table

“Offering outdoor dining is now a key part of restaurants’ business, and we’re happy to see that diners continue to embrace it,” Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable, said in a statement.

Only 25 states were included in the current list, with most restaurants from California and Florida.

Find the full OpenTable list right here.