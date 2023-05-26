*Attached video: The world’s oldest dog is another year older!

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you and your dog looking for a good spot to hang out and get out of the house to enjoy the warm weather? We’ve got you covered!

Check out the list of Northeast Ohio patios that are welcoming well-behaved dogs all summer long:

More dogs on patios?

Akron

Nauti Vine Winery – 3950 S Main St.

Enjoy wines from Nauti Vine itself as well as beers on tap, pizza and appetizers.

Cleveland:

Collision Bend Brewing Co. – 1250 Old River Rd.

The brewery has a wood-burning pizza oven and riverfront views. If you’re on a boat, you can also dock along the patio.

Astoria

Astoria – 5417 Detroit Ave.

It’s a cafe, bar, and market/deli all in one!

Luxe Kitchen & Lounge – 6605 Detroit Ave.

This Mediterranean-Italian bistro is the perfect place to enjoy a drink alongside your pup.

The Flying Monkey Pub – 819 Jefferson Ave.

This downtown pub is just minutes from Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Great Lakes Brewing Company – 2516 Market Ave.

A northeast Ohio classic, the Great Lakes Brewing Company is a great place to enjoy a beer!

Jukebox – 1404 W 29th St.

The Jukebox logo is, “Pierogi, Cocktails, Music, & Neighborhood Vibes,” and we think that describes it all!

Market Garden Brewery – 3418, 1947 W. 25th St.

Located in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, you’ll find drinks and a variety of foods made with organic and local ingredients.

Mia Bella Restaurant

Mia Bella Restaurant – 12200 Mayfield Rd.

Wine and dine at this Little Italy location.

Nano Brew – 1859 W. 25th St.

Find beer and burgers at Nano Brew located in Ohio City!

Barrio

With locations in Cleveland, Lakewood, Strongsville, Kent and Cleveland Heights, Barrio is the perfect place to find tacos, tequila and whiskey.

Heck’s Cafe – 2927 Bridge Ave.

Here you can dine and lounge with your pup and friends in both Ohio City and Avone!

Mabel’s BBQ – 2050 E. 4th St.

Located on East 4th St., Mabels BBQ is the perfect place to enjoy Cleveland-style barbecue with the company of your BFF!

Old Angle Tavern – 1848 W 25th St.

Music, drinks and food. What more could you need?

Hansa Brewery – 2717 Lorain Ave.

This 15-barrel brewery and restaurant carries a huge inventory of imported cheeses, meats, bread, and beers.

Alley Cat Oyster Bar – 1056 Old River Rd.

Waterfront restaurant on the east bank of the Cuyahoga River

Toast

Toast – 1365 W 65th St

This wine bar in Cleveland’s Gordon Square arts district is a perfect spot to grab a bite to eat and have a glass of wine!

Terrestrial Brewing Company – 7524 Father Frascati Dr.

The outdoor patios feature great views of Lake Erie! A perfect place for you and your pup to watch the waves.

Forest City Brewery – 2135 Columbus Rd.

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome in their outdoor spaces!

Merwin’s Wharf – 1785 Merwin Ave.

Located in Cleveland’s Flats neighborhood, here you can find water views and locally-sourced foods.

HI and DRY Bowling & Beer

HI and DRY Bowling & Beer – 2221 Professor Ave.

This Tremont bar and restaurant is a great place to bring your pup for an evening on the patio!

Lakewood

Studio West 117 – 1384 Hird Ave.

Here you can find all kinds of inclusivity and a worry-free spot for you and your dog to hang out.

Humble Wine Bar – 15400 Detroit Rd.

Wine, dine and celebrate the summer at the Humble Wine Bar! There’s even a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Around the Corner – 18616 Detroit Ave.

Around the Corner was founded in 1974. It features a variety of foods including the signature buffalo chicken wings!

Rocky River

Rocky River Wine Bar – 1313 Linda St.

Are you more of a wine fan? The Rocky River Wine Bar is the perfect place to it back, relax and enjoy!

Richfield

Olesia’s Taverne

Olesia’s Taverne – 3960 Broadview Rd.

Chef Olesia is a Ukrainian native, bringing her family’s history of cooking and her passion to Richfield.

Michael Angelo’s Winery

Michael Angelo’s Winery – 5515 Broadview Rd.

This cafe-style winery is a great place to bring your pup and relax!

Strongsville

The Local Bar – 14751 Pearl Rd.

Here you can find live music, food and drinks Monday through Sunday every week!

Westlake

Sibling Revelry – 29305 Clemens Rd.

Sibling Revely has a selection of year-round, seasonal, limited release and taproom-exclusive beers.

Willoughby

Nora’s Public House – 4054 Erie St.

This Irish pub has the biggest dog-friendly patio in Downtown Willoughby, according to the restaurant’s website.

Have a dog-friendly patio you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the restaurant, bar or winery, the address, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include “dog-friendly patio” in your email subject line.