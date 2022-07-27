(Courtesy: Amber Munday)

DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio boy is hoping you love his mullet hairstyle enough to vote for it as the ‘Best Mullet in the USA.’

4-year-old Jameson’s mother, Amber Munday, said her son has sported the mullet hairstyle since before he turned two.

The style has propelled him to the finals in the USA Mullet Championships. Jameson is now in the top 25 for his age group.

Courtesy: Amber Munday

If he wins, Jameson not only gets bragging rights to the title of “best mullet,” but also $2,500 cash and Mullet Championship swag.

Jameson’s mother says her son has been through a lot this past year and that the competition has brought a lot of happiness to him.

Voting runs from August 15 through August 19, 2022. You can vote daily here.