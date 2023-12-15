AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two best friends are sharing the glory after winning big money from a scratch-off ticket in Akron.

According to Ohio Lottery, coworkers Olen and Dylan tried their odds at the “Billion” scratch-off game and won $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Toney’s Wine Barrel liquor store on Home Avenue in Akron.

The friends decided to take the cash prize option of $500,000. After state and federal taxes, they will split $360,000, lottery officials say.

The top prize for the $50 scratch-off game is $1 million a year for 20 years. Ohio Lottery says there are still three top prizes left. Learn more about the game and other prizes up for grabs here.

Interested in the big lottery prizes? As of Friday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot stands at $535 million and the Mega Millions jackpot is $28 million.