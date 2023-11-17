*Attached video: When lottery drawings are held

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Best friends are sharing the wealth of a $1 million winning prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off.

According to a press release from the Ohio Lottery, Dylan Smetzer and Olen Wright won $50,000 a year for 25 years on the scratch-off game Billion. The ticket was bought at Tony’s Wine Barrel located at 34 Home Ave. in Akron.

According to the release, Smetzer and Wright chose to take the cash option of $500,000. After state and federal tax of 28%, the pair will split $360,000.

There are three top prizes left in the game as of Nov. 17. The game Billion is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $1 million a year for 20 years, according to the release.