CLEVELAND (WJW) — He’s got the new contract and now the Cleveland Guardians ace pitcher also has a wife.
Over the weekend — while missing out on Guards Fest downtown Saturday — Shane Bieber tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kara Kavajecz at a stunningly beautiful Malibu locale.
In a joint Instagram post, showing off the flower arrangements, smiles and, of course, the lacy, white dress, the pair made clear they can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.
“THE BIEBERS. 1.21.23 the best day of our lives,” they wrote in the post.
The two Californians met while attending the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), where Shane played baseball, and got engaged in 2021.
The All-Star 27-year-old athlete, who’s been with Cleveland since 2018, heads to Goodyear, Arizona, in a few weeks for spring training with a recently agreed-upon $10 million contract for the season.