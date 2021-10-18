Best Buy rolls out Black Friday deals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 24: Customers shop at a Best Buy store on August 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Best Buy reported an increase in second-quarter sales of nearly 20% as consumers purchased electronics to adjust to lifestyle changes related to the ongoing pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WJW) – Officially, Black Friday is Friday, November 26.

But the deals aren’t waiting until then.

Walmart rolled out deals online on October 18.

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals begin Tuesday, October 19.

One of the biggest Best Buy markdowns is a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $599.

That’s a markdown from $749.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are more than 50% off at $169.

Prices on Chromebooks start at $99.

The deals in the Oct. 19 sale will be covered by a “Black Friday Price Guarantee” if the prices go lower, so you don’t have to worry about not getting the best deal.

The week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals that will last all week, instead of one day.