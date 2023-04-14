[Editor’s Note: In the video player Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton got the morning show anchor team to try something they have never tasted before.]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking to get away, Ohio is home to some of the best bed and breakfasts in the country.

Here are some of the most highly recommended ones, according to reviews:

1.) Blue Creek Hideaway in South Bloomingville, Ohio

Located in the heart of Ohio’s Hocking Hills region, this cabin boasts breathtaking views and is surrounded by pristine wilderness. Blue Creek Cabin features a large hot tub, fire pit, BBQ grill, gaming room, ping pong table and five-star resort comforts in each bedroom.

Find out more about Blue Creek Hideaway on their website.

2.) Selby Hundred Mile House in Stout, Ohio

The Selby 100 Mile House is an elegant, colonial style, mansion set on over 11 acres along the Ohio River. The 37-room mansion offers the perfect getaway for those looking for a weekend full of relaxation. Each booking comes with a complimentary gourmet breakfast.

Find out more about Selby Hundred Mile House on their website.

3.) The Mill House Bed and Breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio

The Mill House, located on the banks of the Maumee River, offers a choice of four first floor fully air-conditioned guestrooms, each with private baths and ceiling fans. Wake up in the morning to a home-cooked breakfast. Enjoy peaceful surroundings, historical sites, local shopping and unique eateries, or just stay in and enjoy a relaxing evening.

Find out more about Mill House on their website.

4.) Welsch Hills Inn in Granville, Ohio

Tucked away on a hilltop in the heart of the picturesque, rolling Welsh Hills countryside, you’ll find a very special place called The Welsh Hills Inn. Granville, Ohio, bed and breakfast is nestled on 15 idyllic, wooded acres amidst lush, billowing knolls, tall mature trees, spring-fed ponds, and fertile valleys. Vistas from the Inn’s large wraparound veranda provide beauty and tranquility throughout the day and evening. TripAdvisor’s number one 1 ranked B&B in the U.S. for 2015 and # 4 in the World for 2017.

Find out more about Welsch Hills Inn on their website.

5.) Shady Oaks Farm in Northfield, Ohio

Shady Oaks Farm is a beautiful bed and breakfast tucked into acres of private woodlands. This peaceful setting offers walking trail, ponds beautiful gardens and views of a horse pasture. The property is breathtaking any time of the year. Shady Oaks is a federal period inspired architectural masterpiece, furnished with antiques, and period reproductions. This bed and breakfast allows you to feel like you have stepped back into the 18th century in a elegant environment.

Find out more about Shady Oaks Farm on their website.

6.) The Inn at Honey Run in Millersburg, Ohio

The Inn at Honey Run, a boutique resort in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country, represents a truly private lodging experience set within 56 acres of breathtaking landscape and complete tranquility. The intimate and peaceful atmosphere creates an environment of total relaxation with a wide range of affordable luxury accommodations including suites, hillside honeycombs, and private cottages. As an adult-only resort, we strive to provide the ideal retreat from the stresses of everyday life.

Find out more about The Inn at Honey Run on their website.

7.) Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls at Hocking Hills in Logan, Ohio

A hearty breakfast is included with every stay at The Inn. Enjoy a fine dining experience in a relaxed setting after a long hike in the Hocking Hills. The restaurant is located on the Inn grounds in an 1840s log cabin. The kitchen is open style so guest may watch their meals being prepared. Breakfast is FREE to all guests in Rooms, Cottages, Yurts and Cabins every morning. Travelers not staying with us or guests in the Lodges may purchase breakfast as well.

Find out more about the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls on their website.

8.) Murphin Ridge Inn in Adams County, Ohio

Murphin Ridge Inn serves as a respite from daily life nestled in the heart of Southern Ohio’s Amish country. With a variety of accommodations, you are sure to find the perfect match for your get away.

Established in the Spring of 1987, The Murphin Ridge Inn is more than a place to stay, it’s a place to experience. From the highly regarded restaurant to the general store, they offer the opportunity to step back and unwind and take in the amazing surroundings and local Amish culture.

Find out more about the Murphin Ridge Inn on their website.

9.) Steele Mansion in Painesville, Ohio

When you first see the historic Steele Mansion, it feels like taking a step back in time. This elegant mansion is a stunning example of 19th-century architecture at its finest, but the stories behind this grand home are even more fascinating.

Find out more about the Steele Mansion on their website.

10.) A Georgian Manner in Logan, Ohio

Experience luxury and comfort at its finest overlooking the serenity of Lake Logan. Romantic, intimate, beautifully furnished rooms, including a honeymoon suite with private Jacuzzi.

Find out more about A Georgian Manner on their website.