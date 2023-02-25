***Watch the video above for previous coverage***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The search for Northeast Ohio’s next best high school rock band is nearly over.

Finalists in the 26th Annual Tri-C High School Rock Off will compete Saturday evening at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The concert will feature performances from the finalists, as well as last year’s winner Seeing Scarlet.

Tickets to the show are $15 for students and $20 for adults. Get yours right here.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Judges will decide this year’s “Best band in the Land.” The winning band receives $3,000 cash and $250 for their school’s music program.

The winning band lands a gig as the opening act for a Live Nation or House of Blues Cleveland concert. They also get to perform during the Rock Hall Live summer concert series.

Second and third place winners also receive cash prizes.