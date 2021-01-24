Bernie Sanders’ viral photo gets the cookie treatment in North Canton

*You can watch video from President Biden’s inauguration above.*

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Bernie Sanders is everywhere, even right here in Northeast Ohio.

Baker Christy Williams is offering sweet treats featuring Sanders’ beloved inauguration pose and his mittens on her Little Chunk of Goodness site. Dubbed the “Berrr It’s Cold Outside” set, purchasers receive a 3-cookie gift box for $15.

“When a man becomes a meme…you make him a cookie?” Williams said in a Facebook post. “I couldn’t resist!”

All baked goods are made to order, so the baker suggests 7 days of waiting time. That leaves you plenty of time for scrolling delightful Bernie memes.