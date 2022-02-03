Bernie Moreno ends bid for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announced he is suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate following a conversation with former President Donald Trump.

Moreno launched his bid in April 2021 months after Ohio’s Sen. Rob Portman said he would not seek re-election.

The owner of a luxury car dealership said he requested a meeting with Trump Thursday afternoon.

“I am a businessman, not a politician. Business leaders recognize patterns before they happen. After talking to President Trump we both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat,” Moreno said in a statement Thursday night.

“This race was never about fulfilling a personal ambition, but rather about serving the Country that gave me every opportunity to succeed. Joe Biden is the result of socialist policies infiltrating our institutions and the Senate is the stopgap to prevent Washington, DC from spiraling out of control. We must regain control of the United States Senate and eliminate the possibility of career DC politicians like Tim Ryan from representing Ohio.”