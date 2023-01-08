CLEVELAND (WJW) — Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from pregame radio coverage of Sunday’s game after the team says he violated NFL gambling policy.

Kosar, a radio contributor and analyst for the Browns, tweeted shortly before the Browns vs. Steelers game saying: “Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed…Brown & Orange is my life.”

According to a tweet from The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon account earlier in the day, Kosar bet $19,000 on the Browns through the Tipico Sportsbook “as the first sports bet in Ohio.” It went on to say he would donate the money to charity if he won the bet. Sports gambling in Ohio became legal Jan. 1.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson released the following statement on the matter:

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game. We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

Fox 8’s John Sabol reached out to Kosar for further comment on the situation.

The Browns fell to the Steelers, 28-14.

Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.