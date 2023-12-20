[Editor’s Note: In the video player above, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss after concert (Credit: @lautbritos via Storyful) ]

(WJW) – Legendary Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback Bernie Kosar couldn’t resist Taylor Swifts’ cinnamon rolls.

The retired NFL star made a guest appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show and naturally the conversation shifted to Taylor Swift (afterall, don’t all conversations about NFL football now include Taylor Swift?)

Kosar explained he was at Chiefs’ tight end (and Cleveland Heights’ own) Travis Kelce‘s home for a pregame meal when Swift walked in with her homemade cinnamon rolls.

“She comes in by herself, and she’s so cool, she brings — she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Kosar said, he’s been trying to eat vegan and gluten-free, but couldn’t resist.

“I absolutly had to sample some of that,” said Kosar.

Earlier in the conversation, Kosar raved about Swift as a great person and role model.

This wasn’t fire first time Kosar met the TIME Magazine Person of the Year. In October, Kosar posted on social media, “watching the Browns game with Taylor Swift pre KC game.”

Photo courtesy Bernie Kosar/Twitter

“You couldn’t have a better role model for young parents, young kids to look up to her,” said Kosar. “Her genuine attention to people, and paying attention and consideration was just spectacular to watch.”