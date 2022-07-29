BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Lottery gave a gas station that sold a $1 million Mega Millions ticket a bonus.

Hirsch’s Marathon in Berea sold a ticket for Tuesday’s drawing that matched 5 numbers. The only number the person didn’t get was the Mega Ball. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66. The Mega Ball was 15.

Taylor Tick, who works at Hirsch’s, said this is by far the biggest winner they’ve had.

“It was really exciting because last Friday we sold four out of six numbers, and then yesterday we sold five,” Tick said. “So I don’t know — it’s just something in the air here.”

The Ohio Lottery gave Hirsch’s a $1,000 check.