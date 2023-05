BEREA, Ohio –Berea City Schools are closed on Tuesday.

The closure was announced shortly after 6 a.m.

According to a post on the Berea City School District Facebook page and the district’s website, the closure is due to a power outage at the district bus garage.

Officials say in the post, that the district is unable to get the buses out of the garages.

The closure impacts all schools in the district.

Staff are required to still report to work, according to the post.