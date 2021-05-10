Berea rib cook-off is back, kicking off summer

*Watch previously aired video: Cuyahoga and Stark Counties’ summer fairs this year*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s almost time for summer so that means you might start craving barbeque ribs!

The 22nd Annual Berea‘s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds starts Friday, May 28 at noon extending through Memorial Day Weekend until Monday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Admission is free from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday and then $5 for the rest of the weekend. Kids under 12 are free.

On Monday (Memorial Day) all retired and active military personnel showing military ID will be admitted for FREE to the event.

The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but is back this year and following CDC guidelines and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ten rib teams from all over the U.S. will compete this year for one of the three major awards: Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice.

The rib cook off says your votes will be counted and announced on Monday afternoon at the main stage.

Events include:

Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Corvette Cleveland’s Car Show takes place featuring over 40 vehicles; musical group Cruisin’ plays at 4:30 p.m. and Bronx Country at 7:30 p.m.

from 4 to 8 p.m. Corvette Cleveland’s Car Show takes place featuring over 40 vehicles; musical group Cruisin’ plays at 4:30 p.m. and Bronx Country at 7:30 p.m. Saturday brings to the stage The Foogazies at 1:30 p.m., Tiny Hands Band at 4:30 p.m. and Revolution Pie at 7:30 p.m.

brings to the stage The Foogazies at 1:30 p.m., Tiny Hands Band at 4:30 p.m. and Revolution Pie at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chardon Polka Band performs at 1:30 p.m., followed by Seven Nations at 4:30 p.m. and Cleveland’s Breakfast Club at 7:30 p.m.

Chardon Polka Band performs at 1:30 p.m., followed by Seven Nations at 4:30 p.m. and Cleveland’s Breakfast Club at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Day, Yearbook takes stage at 1 p.m. and Seven Nations returns at 4 p.m. to close out the event.

Kids activities include a rock-climbing wall and a super slide.

Parking is free all weekend long.