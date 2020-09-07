Berea honors its fallen military veterans with banners along Front Street Bridge

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– On this Labor Day, the work and sacrifice of Berea‘s military heroes was honored during a special ceremony.

“It’s important everyday… We remember the people that put all the work in and certainly our veterans have put the work in day after day,” said Marine Corps veteran Consolina Templeman.

The lives of the city’s 65 men and one woman who died in the wars spanning from World War I to Iraq were remembered.

Life-long resident and World War II veteran Tom Goebel read their names out loud, something he said he’s done for about the past 25 years.

“I can picture probably 90 percent of the guys I knew from World War II,” Goebel said. “I knew a lot of the fathers of my friends from World War I and, of course, the young folks from Korea, Vietnam Afghanistan and Iraq they were all people I’ve known throughout my life in the city.”

New banners of the fallen are displayed along the Front Street Bridge. Berea City Mayor Cyril Kleem said the banners will include the service members name, branch of service and war in which they served.

The only woman featured on the banners is Antoinette Lippold, who was a Red Cross nurse. She died at the age of 25, according to city officials, of meningitis in France while serving during World War I.

“We didn’t want to forget them and what they did. We didn’t want their service to be some abstraction. We wanted to put real names to the lives that were sacrificed,” Kleem said.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: