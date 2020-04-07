Berea holding food giveaway with ‘no questions’ asked

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Drive up to drop off donations or pick up food.

“Our purpose is simply to get the food into anyone’s hands who wants it,” Berea Safety Director Barbara Jones said. “No pre-qualifications, no questions, no bureaucracy.”

The community food drive being held Tuesday in Berea is for anyone who needs help.

It’s being held in the Berea Rec Center parking lot at 451 Front St. It will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City is also asking for donations of canned soup, canned or pouched chicken or tuna, mac and cheese (boxes or single cups), rice or noodle side dishes, canned pasta or stew, peanut butter, jelly, bread, cereal, shelf stable milk, fruit cups, shelf stable pudding or gelatin cups, applesauce (individual cups or jars), chips, crackers, cookies, protein/power bars and pre-packaged treats (such as cupcakes or donuts).

Workers will be wearing non-surgical masks and gloves and are asking people to stay in their car.