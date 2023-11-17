CINCINNATI (WJW) — The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that star quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

He’s the second AFC North quarterback to be knocked out of the season with injury this week, as the Browns announced Wednesday that Deshaun Watson would be out for the season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed the news during a press conference held on Friday afternoon.

Burrow was injured during Thursday’s game.

Coach Taylor says Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist and will undergo surgery that will take him off the field for the season.

In light of Burrow’s absence, the Bengals will turn to backup quarterback Jake Browning, who will assume the starting role. Meanwhile, AJ McCarron will step into the backup quarterback position.