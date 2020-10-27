Below normal temps, wet conditions continue Tuesday

(WJW) Keep your umbrella handy Tuesday. The wet conditions will continue tomorrow.

The cold temperatures are also sticking around. Temperatures overnight will range in the low 40s. We will wake up to clouds and drizzle Tuesday morning and a few showers develop as we head through the afternoon.

Temps won’t reach 50! Highs only in the upper 40’s about 10 degrees below normal.

Wednesday looks dry and warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Yet another round of more widespread rain makes Thursday’s outlook rather soggy! This is due to a strong front and remains of Hurricane Zeta.

It gets spooky at the end of the workweek! Flakes may mix in with the showers Friday morning.

