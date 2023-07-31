(WJW) – Quiet with mostly clear skies. This morning, some places will wake up to the upper 50s.

Comfortable humidity will stick with us at the beginning of the week. Temperatures will be below average during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

A beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and generally quiet conditions. A few showers could develop during the afternoon but those would remain south of our area.

High pressure moves in and will set up a quiet pattern for us to start the week. Our next decent chance at rain moving in Thursday night into Friday.

We will gradually warm-up late week with temperatures back in the low to mid-80s.

The chances for showers/storms increase as we head into the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

We have a treat in the night sky this month. August will bring two full moons. One on August 1 and the other on August 30.

Both full moons will also be supermoons!