COOPERSTOWN, New York (WJW) – Some of Cleveland’s most beloved voices are getting national recognition.

Each year, the Ford C. Frick Award is presented for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Among this year’s finalists are play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Guardians Tom Hamilton, Cleveland-native Steve Stone, and former Indian Duane Kuiper.

Hamilton has been the voice of the Guardians on the radio for 33 seasons.

Stone has worked 35 seasons on TV in Chicago, both with the Cubs and the White Sox. He has also called national broadcasts for ESPN and TBS.

Kuiper has called games for 37 seasons, including 36 with the Giants on both radio and TV. This followed his career as a second baseman for Cleveland and San Francisco.

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 06: Television broadcaster Steve Stone check his notes during a break between innings as the Chicago White Sox take on the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field on August 6, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rangers defeated the White Sox 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cleveland Indians radio announcer Tom Hamilton talks after being honored for 25 years of broadcasting, prior to the Indians’ baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 15: St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny talks to media personality and former Giant Duane Kuiper during batting practice prior to Game Two of the National League Championship Series against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on October 15, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to the Hall of Fame, the Ford C. Frick Award is an honor that requires a “commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans, and recognition by peers.”

The complete list of finalists includes Dave Campbell, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth, Pat Hughes, Ernie Johnson Sr., Duane Kuiper and Steve Stone.

All of the 2023 Frick Award candidates are living except for Johnson.

The winner will be announced in December.