CLEVELAND (WJW) — A popular event is coming back to town for the Halloween season.

I-X Center event organizers announced Thursday that it’s Trick-or-Treat Street event returns in October.

“Geared toward children 10-years-old and younger, this time honored tradition has been enchanted families in Northeast Ohio for years,” event organizers said. “It promises a thrilling mix of trick-or-treating, amusement rides, and live entertainment, ensuring a memorable and safe Halloween experience for all.”

Here’s what to expect at I-X Trick-or-Treat Street, according to organizers of the event:

Trick-or-Treating : Little ghouls and goblins can explore a series of elaborately decorated, candy-filled houses.

: Little ghouls and goblins can explore a series of elaborately decorated, candy-filled houses. Amusement Rides : Thrill-seekers can enjoy a variety of age-appropriate rides that add an extra layer of excitement.

: Thrill-seekers can enjoy a variety of age-appropriate rides that add an extra layer of excitement. Live Entertainment : From entertaining stage shows to interactive experiences, there will be non-stop entertainment to keep everyone enchanted.

: From entertaining stage shows to interactive experiences, there will be non-stop entertainment to keep everyone enchanted. Safe Environment – Don’t let your ghosts get soaked, enjoy trick-or-treating indoors with family-friendly entertainment all included with the price of admission,

Trick-or-Treat Street will be held October 21 and October 22 then on October 28 and October 29.

For times and ticket information, you can click here.