CLEVELAND (WJW) — A popular event is coming back to town for the Halloween season.
I-X Center event organizers announced Thursday that it’s Trick-or-Treat Street event returns in October.
“Geared toward children 10-years-old and younger, this time honored tradition has been enchanted families in Northeast Ohio for years,” event organizers said. “It promises a thrilling mix of trick-or-treating, amusement rides, and live entertainment, ensuring a memorable and safe Halloween experience for all.”
Here’s what to expect at I-X Trick-or-Treat Street, according to organizers of the event:
- Trick-or-Treating: Little ghouls and goblins can explore a series of elaborately decorated, candy-filled houses.
- Amusement Rides: Thrill-seekers can enjoy a variety of age-appropriate rides that add an extra layer of excitement.
- Live Entertainment: From entertaining stage shows to interactive experiences, there will be non-stop entertainment to keep everyone enchanted.
- Safe Environment – Don’t let your ghosts get soaked, enjoy trick-or-treating indoors with family-friendly entertainment all included with the price of admission,
Trick-or-Treat Street will be held October 21 and October 22 then on October 28 and October 29.
For times and ticket information, you can click here.