CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fourteen years ago, a stray kitten showed up at Loganberry Books on Cleveland’s east side and just never left. In that time, Otis the cat has taken his job as shop greeter very seriously.

Sunday, the cat celebrated its final day in the shop.

A retirement party was held for the fan-favorite, complete with games and snacks, at the establishment started by Harriett Logan in 1994.

WJW photo

Not to worry, while Otis is going into retirement, the spot is still going to be known as “the shop with a cat” with a cat named Alice soon stepping into the role.

Find out more about Loganberry Books on Larchmere Boulevard right here.