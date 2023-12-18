CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle, that struck and killed a beloved Clevelander and then fled the scene.

No one was a stranger to Cassandra “Cassie” Fear. As the outgoing and energetic owner of Fear’s Confections in Lakewood, she was a regular guest on Fox 8 News and was considered one of Cleveland’s Own.

Fear decided to close her candy shop in 2023 after Valentine’s Day so she could spend more time with her family. But for more than a decade, she thoroughly enjoyed talking about chocolate treats, especially the ones she made of characters from her favorite movie series, Star Wars.

Tragically, Fear was killed on Saturday night.

Cleveland Police said it appears a deadly chain of events began when the 41-year-old struck a parked car in the 3700 block of West 130th Street around 9 p.m. Investigators said after she got out of her car to inspect the damage, she was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Witnesses reported that the driver fled the scene, which is just down the street from Cleveland’s First District police station. Investigators said they are now checking video from surveillance cameras in the surrounding neighborhood, to see if they may have captured any images of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Meanwhile, friends of Fear have created a GoFundMe page to help support her husband and children, and hundreds of Northeast Ohioans have already contributed to the effort, which includes the quote, “She made us all laugh, think and feel loved.”

All who knew her will miss her spirit and sense of humor, as evidenced by the day she wore a designer Star Wars dress for an appearance on Fox 8 News at 4.

Anyone who can help identify the driver who fled the scene is asked to call Cleveland Police. Final arrangements for Cassandra Fear have not been made public.

A GoFundMe has been set up in her name.