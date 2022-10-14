(WJW) – Robbie Coltrane, a veteran actor best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise has died, according to his agency WME.

Coltrane was 72. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Coltrane also appeared in two James Bond movies as Valentin Zukovsky in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Scotland.

He began his career in comedy and theater, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

His acting credits date back to the 1970s. He also starred in the popular British show Cracker.”