WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – After captivating the hearts of millions during their 23-year stay in the United States, the Smithsonian National Zoo’s beloved giant pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, are embarking on their journey back to China.

The pandas, along with their offspring, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born in 2020, will be returning to their homeland as part of a research and breeding program.

According to CBS news, the Smithsonian National Zoo announced that forklifts would carefully transport Mei Xiang and Tian Tian into FedEx trucks, which will then transport them to Dulles International Airport. However, to ensure the pandas’ privacy and minimize stress, they will not be visible during their transfer onto the “FedEx Panda Express,” a specially-decaled Boeing 777F aircraft.

WASHINGTON – AUGUST 30: Giant panda cub Tai Shan (R) searches for melon balls with his mother, Mei Xiang in the morning at the Giant Panda Habitat at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park August 30, 2006 in Washington, DC. Weighing more than 62 pounds, Tai Shan (who?s name means ?peaceful mountain? in Chinese) turned one-year-old on July 9, 2006 and has helped draw an estimated 1.2 million visitors to the habitat since his December 2005 debut. The new $10 million Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat is scheduled to open Sept. 20, 2006 and will be a state-of-the-art research facility and add more than 12,000 square feet to the pandas’ outdoor exhibit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 29: Giant panda cub, Tai Shan, made his debut to the press November 29, 2005 at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, DC. Tai Shan is the sixth panda cub born at the National Zoo and his mother, 7-year-old Mei Xiang, conceived the cub by artificial insemination. Born on July 9, 2005, the panda cub now weighs 21 pounds and is very active according to zoo scientists and veterinarians. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 29: Panda keeper Laurie Perry carries giant panda cub Tai Shan out for the cameras during The Smithsonian National Zoological Park’s preview of the cub November 29, 2005 at the zoo in Washington, DC. Tai Shan is the sixth panda cub born at the National Zoo and his mother, 7-year-old Mei Xiang, conceived the cub by artificial insemination. Born on July 9, 2005, the panda cub now weighs 21 pounds and is very active according to zoo scientists and veterinarians. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

383925 02: Mei Xiang, left, and Tian Tian eat bamboo in their outdoor habitat January 4, 2001 at the National Zoo in Washington DC. At first, researchers thought that wild giant pandas were mostly solitary. Today, a somewhat different picture of giant panda social life is emerging. Giant pandas may be far more social than previously believed. National Zoo scientists are paying close attention to the interactions of the panda pair in order to gain more understanding of giant panda social behavior. (Photo by Jessie Cohen/Smithsonian National Zoo/Newsmakers)

The departure of the pandas from the airport is scheduled for 1 p.m., marking the end of an era at the National Zoo.

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived at the zoo in 2000, as part of an agreement between the zoo and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association.

Originally intended for a ten-year stay, the agreement was extended several times, with the expiration date set for December 7, 2023.

During their time in Washington, D.C., Mei Xiang has given birth to a total of seven cubs. Sadly, three of them passed away before reaching adulthood, while three others have already been returned to China at the age of four, as stipulated by the agreement.

Following the official departure of Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji, only four pandas from the research and breeding program will remain in the United States.

Lun Lun and Yang Yang, the giant pandas at the Atlanta Zoo, along with their offspring, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, are expected to return to China in 2024, bringing an end to the U.S.-China giant panda collaboration.