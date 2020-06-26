1  of  2
Breaking News
AMBER ALERT
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Beloved FOX 8 photojournalist announces retirement; celebrates silver circle award

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) A beloved and award-winning FOX 8 photojournalist is announcing his retirement.

Ali Ghanbari has spent the past three decades in TV news. We will miss his personality, leadership, and dedication to telling your stories like they were his own.

Biker Grinch spreads message of social distancing in Northeast Ohio

Ali was recently awarded the Silver Circle at the Emmy Awards virtual ceremony this past weekend.

He says being a photojournalist was never a job to him. Ali told us, “it was a joy to capture the lives of so many in Northeast Ohio with his camera.”

We wish him the best in his retirement.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral