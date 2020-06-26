Beloved FOX 8 photojournalist announces retirement; celebrates silver circle award

(WJW) A beloved and award-winning FOX 8 photojournalist is announcing his retirement.

Ali Ghanbari has spent the past three decades in TV news. We will miss his personality, leadership, and dedication to telling your stories like they were his own.

Ali was recently awarded the Silver Circle at the Emmy Awards virtual ceremony this past weekend.

He says being a photojournalist was never a job to him. Ali told us, “it was a joy to capture the lives of so many in Northeast Ohio with his camera.”

We wish him the best in his retirement.