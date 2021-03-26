Beloved children’s book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

CARMEL, Calif. (WJW) — Children’s book author Beverly Cleary has passed away at 104.

According to Harper Collins Publishers, Cleary died Thursday in Carmel, California, where she’d lived since the 1960s.

Cleary’s first book, “Henry Huggins,” was published in 1950. Since then she wrote and published more than forty books. The publisher says Cleary’s books have sold more than 85 million copies and have been translated into 29 languages.

During her lifetime, Cleary received several awards for her books, including the American Library Association’s 1975 Laura Ingalls Wilder Award.

Her writing was said to have inspired other authors, including Judy Blume, to write about the “real issues” young readers deal with in their daily lives.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time,” Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher, HarperCollins Children’s Books said in a press release. “Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years. We at HarperCollins also feel extremely lucky to have worked with Beverly Cleary and to have enjoyed her sparkling wit. Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood.”

Cleary leaves behind two children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Donations can be made in her name to the Library Foundation of Portland, Oregon, or the Information School at the University of Washington.