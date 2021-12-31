Live coverage: Beloved actress Betty White dies weeks before 100th birthday

(WJW) — Beloved actress and American icon Betty White has died at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday, reports say.

According to TMZ, law enforcement says Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.

Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021

Betty had the longest running career in TV as a female prior to her death spanning over the past 8 decades, starting in 1939. Perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty has shown in up in productions like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “That ’70s Show,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” to name a few.

She has multiple Emmys to her name and also Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a Grammy.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Her family was getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.

Rest in Peace, Betty.